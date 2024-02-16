10.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, February 16, 2024
- Advertisement -

Police appeal for witnesses after assault outside Telford supermarket

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in the car park of Asda in Donnington.

Adsa, Donnington Wood, Telford. Image: Google Street View.
Adsa, Donnington Wood, Telford. Image: Google Street View.

The incident happened on Monday 5 February between 3pm and 3.30pm, where a woman approached another woman, and assaulted her.

The suspect is described as white, with black hair worn in a bun and carrying a rucksack. She was also said to be with three young children.

- Advertisement -

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact PC Jayne Hollins by emailing jayne.hollins@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 329i of February 5, 2024.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP