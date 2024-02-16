Police appeal for witnesses after assault outside Telford supermarket

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in the car park of Asda in Donnington.

Adsa, Donnington Wood, Telford. Image: Google Street View.

The incident happened on Monday 5 February between 3pm and 3.30pm, where a woman approached another woman, and assaulted her.

The suspect is described as white, with black hair worn in a bun and carrying a rucksack. She was also said to be with three young children.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact PC Jayne Hollins by emailing jayne.hollins@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 329i of February 5, 2024.