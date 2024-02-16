Dark days ahead as Shropshire Council struggles to stay afloat, says UNISON

Shropshire Council’s announcement that it is slashing £62m from its budget in the next Financial Year has sent shockwaves through local communities, says UNISON.

The Shirehall in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

The union says this drastic measure threatens at least 300 jobs across the local authority and will put the vital services these staff provide at risk.

UNISON Shropshire branch secretary Ash Silverstone said: “Council workers should not have to lose their jobs for a crisis they did nothing to cause.

“The union recognises the gravity of the situation affecting the council and will do all it can to support staff through these difficult times. But service cuts of this magnitude will hit local people hard too. There has to be another way.

“The leader of Shropshire Council is right. Decisions taken by central government are killing local authorities across the country. Ministers must wake up to the crisis in local government and intervene with significant extra funding. Otherwise councils will go under and be left with no alternative other than to axe the vital services their communities rely upon.

“Council-run services are especially vital in rural areas like Shropshire. Councillors must now work with staff and their unions to explore all possible alternatives to the cuts. This might involve increasing income, improving efficiency, and lobbying the government for extra support.

“UNISON stands ready to work with the council to find solutions to safeguard the future of services and the jobs of the people that do them. But the level of cuts planned is simply not acceptable.

“This is not a time for people to play politics and score points. The gravity of the situation demands that everyone comes together to tackle this crisis and the devasting impact it would have on our communities.

“Shropshire Council staff care desperately about the services they provide. They deserve recognition and appreciation, not cuts and uncertainty. We are asking the public to stand with us and send a clear message to the council, local MPs and the government that Shropshire deserves better.”