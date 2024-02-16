Car parking increases could cost Shrewsbury town centre £7 million a year in lost trade

Increasing car parking charges in Shrewsbury could hit the local economy with a drop in spending of up to £7 million a year, according to data compiled by Shrewsbury BID.

Cars parked at Frankwell Main car park in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The potential impact of proposed increases in all but one of Shropshire Council’s car parks has been laid bare in an assessment carried out by Shrewsbury BID – which is calling on the council to halt the plans.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said the analysis highlighted several major concerns.

- Advertisement -

He said: “Our economic models predict an annual drop of £7 million in consumer spending if these increases are introduced as planned – a massive hit to the local economy when businesses are already facing the challenges of high inflation and running costs.

“We are also extremely concerned about the impact on people who work in the town centre. We know from the responses to our initial business survey that such drastic increases will make it even harder for employers to recruit – further damaging our local economy.

“On top of this, the proposed introduction of parking charges after 6pm and on Sundays will have a significant impact on leisure and hospitality businesses, as people have little option but to drive into town at those times.

“By the council’s own admission, the existing public transport offering does not provide a viable alternative to support these increases. We are therefore urging the council to halt their proposals until holistic plans are in place to improve movement and support economic growth in the town centre, rather than harming it.”

Darren Tomkins, owner of Gindifferent in Shrewsbury Market Hall and director of Shrewsbury BID, said business owners were devastated by the proposed increases.

He said: “We are not talking about increases of a few pence here – for instance, prices will rise from £4.80 to £8 per day in Abbey Foregate, which is almost double.

“This data led analysis from the BID shows the stark reality of how these increases will affect the town centre.

“Extending parking charges to 8pm and removing free parking on Sundays will undoubtedly lead to fewer people coming into town at those times.

“As the owner of a local independent business I feel let down by the council, as these massive increases will hit us hard. We can only hope they will take this data analysis into consideration and agree to halt the plans.”

Considering these findings and the significant level of concern raised by the local business community, Shrewsbury BID has launched a petition to gather signatures in opposition to the Council’s planned parking charge increases.

The petition can be found here.