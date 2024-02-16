Bus ends up in ditch after leaving road near Wem

Emergency services were called to Solton near Wem late yesterday afternoon after a bus ended up in a ditch.

The bus left the road near Wem. Photo: West Mercia Police

The Arriva 511 Shrewsbury to Whitchurch service ended up leaving the road and coming to rest in a ditch on Wem Lane at around 5.15pm.

The driver and passengers were reported to be uninjured following the incident and were assessed by paramedics.

The road between Solton Road and the A49 was closed whilst recovery of the bus took place.

Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Prees, Wellington and Wem along with an operations officer. West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.