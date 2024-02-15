10.1 C
Roger Parry & Partners’ Planning Consultant qualifies to become a Chartered Town Planner

Roger Parry & Partners’ Daniella Lloyd has successfully passed her Assessment of Professional Competency and has become a Chartered Town Planner. Daniella can now use the credentials MRTPI after her name, an internationally recognised and respected mark of excellence and integrity.

Daniella Lloyd

Based in the Shrewsbury Head Office, Daniella joined Roger Parry & Partners in 2022 following the merger with Les Stephan Planning. She has worked in local consultancies since 2018.

Paul Middleton, Partner with Roger Parry & Partners said, “We are very proud of Daniella and her achievements. It’s been a pleasure watching her confidence go from strength to strength as she’s worked towards gaining her qualifications.”

Chartered Planners represent the gold standard of planning practice. They are recognised by employers, clients and members of the public for their skills, expertise and professional practice.

Day to day Daniella assists people in a wide range of planning areas with experience in a plethora of urban and rural affairs. She has notable success in residential development, barn conversions, certificates of lawful use, commercial and tourism sites and enforcement matters.

On gaining her qualifications Daniella said, “I am grateful to Roger Parry & Partners for their encouragement and assistance in gaining my qualifications. I am certain the new qualifications I have gained will be advantageous to those I advise with Roger Parry & Partners who are one of the most established and largest teams of chartered surveyors and estate agents in mid Wales and Shropshire.”

