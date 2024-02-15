Free business boost event comes to Oswestry and north Shropshire

Businesses across Oswestry and north Shropshire have the chance to get free advice on all things digital at an event next month.

Ruth Martin of Martin & Jones Marketing

The Shropshire Growth Hub is bringing its Business Boost service to Oswestry on February 29th with experts offering advice on marketing and social media, business administration and bookkeeping as well as general business advice.

Ruth Martin of Martin & Jones Marketing will be one of the specialists on hand for the event at Oswestry library between 10am and 1.15pm.

“The Shropshire Growth Hub offers a terrific service to small businesses through its Business Boost suite of webinars. These free drop-in events make that advice even more accessible by taking the experts directly to the businesses and providing one-to-one guidance in personal sessions,” she said.

Ruth will be joined by business consultants Paul Newman of Be A Better Fish and Matthew Woodhead of Woodhead Consulting.

Also on hand will be members of the Shropshire Growth Hub team to give guidance on local business support services and training to help boost Shropshire businesses.

Anna Sadler of the Shropshire Growth Hub said that it was a free drop-in event but it would be helpful if business and entrepreneurs could register their interest in advance.

“This is a great opportunity for business and entrepreneurs in Oswestry and north Shropshire to get valuable business advice for free as well as networking with other local businesses on how best to boost the local economy,” she said.

Details of how to register are available on the Marches Growth Hub website.