Severn Trent Water ordered to pay £43,000 for traffic management offences

Severn Trent Water has been ordered to pay more than £43,000 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to eight offences relating to the unsafe implementation of traffic management measures across Shropshire – in a prosecution brought by Shropshire Council.

Work in Top Street, Whittington in April 2023. Photo: Shropshire Council.

The charges also related to the unauthorised closure of a road in Whittington and leaving in place road works after the completion of works in Market Drayton.

The charges relate to work carried out between March and September 2023. The sentencing was at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday 12 February 2024.

The offences were contrary to either the New Roads and Street Works Act 1991 or the Traffic Management Permit Scheme (England) Regulations 2007

The total penalty for all offences was £35,510, plus costs of £6002.92, and a victims surcharge of £2,000 – a total of £43,512.92.

In one case, a Shropshire Council inspections officer found that Shropshire Street in Market Drayton had been closed and traffic diverted into a road that was already closed for Shropshire Council works – causing disruption and safety concerns.

On another occasion, an inspector found that work was being carried out on the B4368 near Munslow without any traffic control at all.

Chris Schofield, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning and regulatory services, said:

“Shropshire Council is responsible for regulating works taking place on our network of roads and any avoidable breaches that disrupt the flow of traffic and safety of the network are taken extremely seriously, as this prosecution shows.

“All of these offences arose from a misuse of the statutory legislation that, if used correctly reduces the impact of such works on the road users, local communities and businesses, thus reducing inconvenience.

“We’re pleased the court agreed that – given the seriousness nature of the offences in respect of the potential harm to the public – the ultimate responsibility rested with Severn Trent Water, despite their suggestion that it was down to issues with their contractors.”

“We hope this prosecution serves as a warning to all utilities companies, and reassures road users that we will take action against companies that break the law.”