13.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
- Advertisement -

MP pledges to take on speeding issues at Weston Rhyn Primary

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Helen Morgan MP has pledged to take on the case of a rural primary school that faces with traffic and speeding problems.

Helen with Tracy Derham and James Wallace outside Weston Rhyn Primary School.
Helen with Tracy Derham and James Wallace outside Weston Rhyn Primary School.

On a tour of Weston Rhyn Primary School, the MP spoke to Headteacher Tracey Derham whilst meeting pupils. Weston Rhyn parish councillor James Wallace, a school governor, was also present to detail the problems on Station Road and ask for support in their ongoing campaign for safer roads.

Helen has pledged to support Weston Rhyn parents, pupils in teachers in their call for improvements to safety on Station Road, especially when A5 closures lead to diversions through the village.

- Advertisement -

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said:

“Road safety is one of the number one issues that comes up on the doorstep across rural North Shropshire.

“The recent School Streets scheme has been very positive, with signs now going up in four market towns, but we still need action in the countryside. As well as Weston Rhyn, schools like Lower Heath in Prees and Myddle could do with safety improvements – and there are no doubt further examples across the county.

“I am committed to supporting Weston Rhyn residents, parents, pupils and teachers in their campaign to improve Station Road in particular, and will be raising this with Shropshire Council directly.

“Thank you again to the school for having me. It is always useful to hear first-hand about the challenges and opportunities people on the frontline are facing, both in our education system and across our rural communities.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP