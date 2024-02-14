Derwen College launches 10km Challenge

Derwen College, near Oswestry has relaunched its 10km Challenge, creating an inclusive event where everyone can do 10km in their own way.

Steve and Harry running at Derwen College

The College is inviting the community to join students, staff and supporters on 23 March, to run, walk, skip or wheel a 10km route which starts at Derwen College, in Gobowen. The route meanders through local country roads, finished back at the College, where participants will receive a medal and goodie bag.

The challenge, which starts at 10am, is open to anyone. Check-in opens at 8.30am, with registration and sign-in closing at 9.45am. There will be a group warm-up, led by sports staff.

Walkers, families and dogs on leads are welcome, and local running groups are encouraged to come along for a fun run. It’s a friendly, no-pressure event, making it the perfect introduction to a 10km distance. There’s also a 6km alternative route available, and a 1km option around campus for students.

Entry is £10, which includes an event number, medal and goodie bag. Derwen Charity t-shirts are available to buy separately.

Money raised will go to Derwen Charity, which supports students and clients with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) with tools, equipment and experiences to enhance their learning and independence skills, and reach their goals.

The College is also asking for volunteers to help marshall the route and cheer on participants.

There is plenty of free parking, and Derwen Marketplace will be open, offering plenty of refreshments, and shopping opportunities for participants and their families. Visit The Walled Garden Café, Garden Centre & Gift Shop and The Vintage Advantage charity shop for some well-deserved retail therapy.

Derwen College Community Fundraiser and Events Organiser Megan Charman explains why this year’s 10km Challenge is so special:

“This year, our 10km Challenge has been relaunched as a stand-alone event. We want to make this event bigger and better than ever, giving participants the full recognition they deserve.

“We hope to see our dedicated sponsored walkers taking part as usual, but to also attract runners to join us as well.

“We’re making it as inclusive and accessible as possible, and are hoping to get the local community involved, as well as students and their families.”

Find out more or sign up today at https://derwen.me/10kmChallenge