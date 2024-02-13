5.8 C
Shrewsbury Rotary Club seeks new home for Santa’s sleigh

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary is seeking a new location to house Santa’s sleigh whilst it’s parked up over the summer.

The Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Santa sleigh
David Morris president of the Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club said: “During the summer, Santa’s sleigh has to be parked up, whilst he returns home to the North Pole.

“Sadly, the sleigh’s normal home in Shrewsbury is no longer safe to use, and so the Rotary Club is now urgently looking for an alternative summer resting place.

“Unfortunately, it cannot fit into a ‘normal’ garage due to its height. Whilst the sleigh’s length is no longer than a family car, it is 8 feet high: which means it cannot fit into a standard private garage.

“We are urgently seeking the help of Shrewsbury folk, who we are hoping could join us in this urgent search for suitable ‘resting’ premises in the Shrewsbury area.”

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary raises several thousands of pounds for various local causes every year, and his sleigh has become one of Shrewsbury’s most loved features during the Christmas period.

Anyone who may have a suitable storage space can contact us at Shropshire Live.

