Disabled drivers reassured over Shrewsbury movement strategy proposals

People with greater mobility needs are being assured they will still have easy access to Shrewsbury town centre under proposals in a new movement strategy.

A visualisation of Shrewsbury High Street in the Strategy

Consultation is currently underway into the Shrewsbury Moves strategy, which outlines a range of options for changing the way people move in and around the town centre.

The strategy has been developed by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership, made up of Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shrewsbury BID.

One of the key proposals involves the creation of three traffic loops, which would mean drivers would not be able to drive straight through the town centre – but access to all car parks would still be maintained.

Councillor Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s representative on the Big Town Plan Partnership, said one of the key aims of the strategy was to reduce the number of vehicles driving through the town centre

He said: “However, I want to stress that during the development of the strategy, a lot of consideration was given to how people with greater accessibility needs could move around the town in the future.

“We absolutely appreciate that some people will still need to drive into town which is why, as plans progress, we intend to do a full review of disability parking in the hope of making the town centre even more accessible than it is now.”

Councillor Alan Mosley, Shrewsbury Town Council’s representative on the Big Town Plan Partnership, encouraged people to get involved with the consultation.

He added: “We have been pleased with the reaction of people so far, and I know people will have questions about a lot of the details.

“A display is in St Mary’s Church throughout the consultation period, and an interactive website explains the proposals and enables people to give their feedback.

“We are also holding more public sessions in the church when people from the partnership will be available to answer questions every Wednesday between 10am and 4pm.”

To see more details and give feedback, visit shrewsburymoves.com or visit the consultation space in St Mary’s Church until March 22.