13.1 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
- Advertisement -

Festival celebrates important LGBT stories at local Arts Charity

Features
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Hive in partnership with SAND invites the public to join in this year’s celebration of LGBT+ History for a festival of events.

The Hive and SAND have teamed up to host a festival of LGBT+ History
The Hive and SAND have teamed up to host a festival of LGBT+ History

This year’s festival offers a bumper programme of events including, a photographic exhibition, a presentation and discussion on the legendary York Lesbian Arts Festival (1998- 2008), live solo performance from writer and dramatist Mark Farrelly, sharing of stories, a film screening and disco.

Running between the 15th – 17th of March at The Hive, the festival aims to provide LGBT+ individuals a chance to come together and celebrate past stories and shared history.

- Advertisement -

SAND Director, Sal Hampson says, “As an Arts Charity, The Hive is well situated to host these events. It routinely delivers wellbeing projects across Shropshire, and the venue space, which accommodates creative activities, gigs, films and art exhibitions is perfect for delivering different elements of the festival.”

SAND is a local community organisation whose goal is to improve the experiences and increase the expectations of LGBT+ people as they age in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin. If you would like to find out more about SAND visit lgbtsand.com and for full festival details visit lgbtsand.com/projects/history/

To book for LGBT History Festival events visit hiveonline.org.uk or call The Hive’s box office 01743 234 970 Tuesday – Friday, 10am – 4.30pm.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP