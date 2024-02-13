Top jazz trio to play in Shrewsbury

One of the country’s most successful jazz artists is performing in Shropshire this month.

Joe Stilgoe

Shropshire Music Trust, which is this year marking its 40th anniversary, is bringing Joe Stilgoe to the Maidment Auditorium at Shrewsbury School on Friday, February 23, where he will head up a trio of top musicians.

Stilgoe has released eight albums, five of which have topped the UK jazz chart.

“We are delighted to be hosting a concert by Joe Stilgoe, who has created a fresh sound for jazz in the 21st century,” said John Moore, artistic director of the Shropshire Music Trust.

Growing up as the youngest of five children, Joe was surrounded by music, with two parents in the business – songwriter and TV personality Richard Stilgoe and opera singer Annabel Hunt.

Over the course of his varied career he has become a true modern-day entertainer, known globally as a performer of wit, style and a level of musicianship which has seen him recognised as one of the best singer-pianists in the world.

His album Stilgoe In The Shed, which topped the UK Jazz Chart, came about after Joe started broadcasting on Youtube from his shed at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The resulting show ‘Stilgoe In The Shed’ picked up over 200,000 viewers around the world, and led to this unique album, praised in the UK press and featured on both BBC and ITV news.

He hosts annual shows featuring illustrious names from the worlds of theatre,

The concert on Friday, 23 February will start at 7.3.pm and tickets are priced at £20 and are available from https://www.shropshiremusictrust.co.uk/tickets