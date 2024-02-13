Veezu named official ride partner for Shrewsbury Town FC

Veezu, Shropshire’s biggest private hire operator, is partnering with local football club Shrewsbury Town FC.

Letitia Young, Hyperlocal Marketing Manager at Veezu pictured with Craig Bexon Business Development Manager Veezu and Luke Edwards of Shrewsbury Town Football Club

Formerly known as Go Carz, Veezu will be official ride partner for the remainder of this season and until the end of the 2024/2045 campaign. Through this partnership, Veezu will provide fans with the best match day experience possible by offering safe and reliable travel to and from the ground.

This partnership is one of many community collaborations that Veezu has made across the Midlands region, including being a keen supporter of local Midlands charity, Grandmentors Wolverhampton, and official ride partner for Solihull Moors FC.

Andrew Tretton, Shrewsbury Town FC’s Commercial Manager, said: “I’d like to thank everyone at Veezu for their support, which is greatly appreciated by everyone at the club. This type of partnership is a first for us, and we’re looking forward to working together with Veezu in the coming months to develop the relationship. “

Letitia Young, Hyperlocal Marketing Manager at Veezu, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Shrewsbury Town FC and strengthening our connections in the Midlands. As official ride partner, ensuring safety for fans travelling to and from the ground is our top priority.

“It has been great to work with Liam Dooley, Luke Edwards and Andy Tretton to bring this partnership to fruition, and we can’t wait to see what is in store for Veezu and Shrewsbury Town FC in the future.”