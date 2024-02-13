New partner at Shropshire law firm

A Welsh-speaking clinical negligence specialist has become the latest partner at a law firm working with clients across Shropshire and North Wales.

Laura Weir

Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors have offices in Shrewsbury, Telford, Hereford, Oswestry and Conwy, and the firm has kicked off the new year by welcoming Laura Weir as a new partner.

Laura joined Lanyon Bowdler’s award-winning clinical negligence team in 2020, returning to her native Wales following a successful career in London.

She is a fluent Welsh speaker and her knowledge of the Welsh healthcare system is of great benefit to her clients when dealing with a range of legal claims.

Laura said: “I am delighted to have become a partner of the firm, and feel as passionate as ever about supporting people in claims arising from delays in, or failure to diagnose, refer or treat a range of serious conditions resulting in a significant injury.

“I have a particular interest in brain, spine and birth injury claims, as well as cases arising from the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

“Although based in Shrewsbury, I work closely with the team in Conwy and am always happy to help with any clients who prefer communicating in Welsh.”

Brian Evans, managing partner of Lanyon Bowdler, said Laura’s promotion was richly deserved.

He added: “Laura has been an extremely valuable member of the team since she joined us in 2020, and we are delighted to welcome her as a new partner.”