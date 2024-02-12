Shropshire Council unveils proposals for improving transport, travel and public spaces in Ludlow

Proposals for improving transport, travel and public spaces in Ludlow have today been published, with local residents and businesses encouraged to comment on which of the ideas they would like to see progressed – if funding becomes available.

Ludlow Castle

The proposals include improvements to public spaces, walking and cycling infrastructure, bus connections, and wayfinding. Further details of the proposals can be found on the Shropshire Council website, where comments can be left until 3 March.

Key proposals

Galdeford Masterplan – A number of complementary schemes which will provide an improved pedestrian experience and enhanced gateway into the Ludlow town centre.

Galdeford

Bull Ring – Public space improvements and improved pedestrian priority crossings.

Bull Ring – Option 1

Bull Ring – Option 2

Tower Street – Pedestrian gateway, public space improvements and time-restricted loading.

Tower Street

King Street – Public space and streetscape improvements.

King Street

Broad Street – Streetscape improvements to provide a more welcoming and prioritised environment for pedestrians.

Broad Street

Castle Square – A series of schemes to enhance Castle Square and prioritise pedestrian movements.

Wayfinding Trail – To support enhanced pedestrian movements around the town.

The council says the opportunities have been identified through extensive data analysis, site assessments and engagement with council officers and key stakeholders to ensure they align with the council’s climate programme and commitments.

To secure funding, any proposals first need to have public backing. Shropshire Council is therefore asking people for their thoughts on these initial ideas – and to suggest any of their own – before any further work is carried out to develop the schemes.

People can comment on the proposals on the council website until 3 March. A drop-in engagement event is also being held at Ludlow Assembly Rooms on Friday 16 February between 10am and 4pm.

Feedback

Shropshire Council says the feedback and comments received through this public engagement exercise will help to inform how the proposed schemes are progressed.

The feedback will be reviewed and incorporated in a final Ludlow Future Transport and Movement Plan which will be released into the public domain in Spring 2024.

To provide feedback on the schemes proposed as part of the Ludlow Future Transport and Movement Plan click here.

Emerging list of projects for Ludlow

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“This is very much an emerging list of projects for Ludlow that could be carried out in the coming months and years, if there is public support, and if funding can be secured. We hope it’s a list that will grab people’s attention and generate debate and discussion. It’s exciting to be able to put these ideas on the table and ask local people what they think.

“This exercise demonstrates that the council is working hard on ways to improve transport, and access investment, in Ludlow, as well in many other towns across the county.”

The outcomes of this public engagement exercise will be critical for helping to develop a ‘future connectivity plan’ for Ludlow.