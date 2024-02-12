MP calls on Treasury to reform rates after Oswestry business tour

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has used her experience of talking to Oswestry businesses to ask the Chancellor and Financial Secretary to the Treasury to consider business rate reform.

Helen with Adele Nightingale and Rob Wolstenhome who owns Square One in Oswestry.

This comes after a tour of several high street shops with the Oswestry Business Improvement District last month. As well as high rates, several local hospitality businesses raised the lack of taxis available, something that Helen Morgan has now raised with Shropshire Council leadership.

The MP took to her feet in the Commons last week, telling the Chancellor that businesses in her constituency say ‘their biggest challenge is business rates’ which penalise high street shops and smaller firms.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, asked the Chancellor:

“Business owners and high street businesses in Oswestry told me that their biggest challenge is business rates.

“Will the chancellor consider in his upcoming budget a radical reform of business rates that puts the high street on an even keel and a level playing field with the online retailers?”

The Financial Secretary to the Treasury has been asked to respond.