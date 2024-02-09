Shrewsbury care home marks successful first year

Lime Trees care home in Shrewsbury recently marked its first year since opening in January last year.

Dale Paulton (Front of House) and Karen Williams (Home Manager).

Over the past year, the staff and residents at Lime Trees have celebrated several achievements, including receiving the Special Award in the Mayor of Shrewsbury Awards and being rated ten out of ten on care home review website, carehome.co.uk.

Varina Shepherd (92), a resident at Lime Trees, said ‘Lime Trees is ‘home from home’; one could not wish for more. The staff are wonderful in every way, and nothing is too much trouble.’

To commemorate the occasion, Lime Trees invited the local community to an anniversary party, where guests enjoyed cheese and wine, and live entertainment from Paul Watkins.

Karen Williams, the Home Manager at Lime Trees, added, “It was brilliant to see so much fun and laughter at our one-year anniversary party – everyone was dancing and singing! It’s been a truly incredible year for everyone at Lime Trees.

“As a home and a family, we feel so lucky to be a part of our local community, and we can’t thank our residents, their loved ones and our neighbours enough for their support in making Lime Trees the fantastic home it is today.”

You can find out more about Lime Trees work in the community at the home’s weekly Lime Lounge coffee morning every Tuesday from 10am, where all are welcome to come along and enjoy a hot drink, homemade cakes, and chat to the residents.

The Lime Lounge coffee morning takes place in the home on Oteley Road.