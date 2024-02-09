Consultation to go ahead on £28m proposal to redevelop Shrewsbury Sports Village

Shropshire Council’s Economy and Environment Overview and Scrutiny Committee have upheld a Cabinet decision to go out to public consultation on the proposed £28m redevelopment of Shrewsbury Sports Village.

Under the plans, a 25-metre x 8-lane pool – suitable for county competitions, galas and general swimming would be built along with a 17 x 10 metre studio pool with a moveable floor for learners and other water sports, including a children’s water party module.

Seating would be created for 250 spectators and space for 250 competitors in the pool hall.

There would also be a changing village, plus a Changing Places facility for people in need of additional support, a new reception area and lobby, with a café overlooking the pool, a new children’s soft play area, a 30-station fitness suite and multi-purpose studio with access to existing kitchen – divisible into two areas for group activities and events.

Plans also include a new dance studio, a new 30-station cycle spin studio, and refurbishment of the dry changing facilities.

All other internal and external facilities on site including the main sports hall with 8 badminton courts, Box 12 studio, 16 football pitches and football changing, bowls hall, cycle track and eight netball courts would be maintained.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“We have said from the outset that there is a need to prioritise plans to maintain swimming in Shrewsbury, and by redeveloping the facilities at Shrewsbury Sports Village and adding two pools to the centre we are doing just that.

“The submission to improve and enhance the Sports Village stands on its own. No decision has been taken on the future of The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre.

“The scheme opens up more opportunities for all kinds of activities, as well as bringing competition standard swimming facilities to Shropshire. We are also proposing to install state of the art technologies to heat and power the centre, which would mean it has the potential to achieve net zero carbon emissions.

“We look forward to taking the proposals out to consultation and hope for a groundswell of public support for them.”

The Cabinet decision of Wednesday 17 January 2024 had been called in by the Liberal Democrats group.

The committee asked the Cabinet member that, when the consultation is issued, for it to be made very clear that it is only in relation to proposals for Shrewsbury Sports Village, and does not concern future plans for The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre, which would be dealt with separately at a later date.

The committee also asked that, if it is the case that multiple responses to the consultation from the same device will not be accepted, that this be made very clear. The Cabinet member agreed to these requests.