Building name revealed for Telford’s new digital skills and enterprise hub

Telford & Wrekin Council has revealed “The Quad” is the name for the new digital skills and enterprise hub in Station Quarter.

A CGI visualisation of the Station Quarter Digital Skills and Enterprise Hub to be known as The Quad. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council.

Supported by Towns Fund investment from Central Government, this project is set to redefine education, business innovation, and digital skills provision in the region.

The Quad symbolises more than a physical space; it describes a place which will support collaboration, innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship—a holistic approach to education that extends beyond the classroom.

The Quad aims to be more than a place of learning; it will be a bridge from education to employment, attracting and retaining talent, upskilling residents of all ages, and supporting businesses in their growth journeys especially when starting out.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said:

“The Quad signifies a ground-breaking collaboration between Telford & Wrekin Council, Telford College, Harper Adams University, and other partners. It’s going to be a transformative space that bridges education and industry, creating opportunities for learning, innovation, and business growth.

“With more than 300 students a year expected to attend when The Quad opens its doors in September, it will not only offer pathways and opportunities for students already engaged in education and training, it will also offer advice and inspiration for those who may not have considered further training or upskilling.”

Ken Sloan, Vice Chancellor and CEO of Harper Adams University, added:

“As a forward-thinking institution, Harper Adams University is thrilled to be part of The Quad. Our degree programmes in Applied Data Science, Robotics, Automation & Mechatronic Engineering, and Digital Business Management which will align closely with industry needs, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for the digital landscape.”

Graham Guest, Principal and CEO of Telford College, said:

“Our investment in Station Quarter is a unique alliance between industry and education, delivering upskilling programmes which employers are asking us for. We are elevating aspirations, shaping our future workforce, and equipping people for careers in sectors such as cybersecurity, AI and robotics, virtual and augmented reality, cloud computing, wireless technologies, 5G innovation, and so much more.”

Graham Wynn, Chair of Telford Towns Fund Board, added:

“The Quad is a significant asset for our town centre. Its development is a testament to partner collaboration, creating a dynamic ecosystem for education, innovation, and economic development. With business support services and flexible enterprise incubator accommodation, it will also be a magnet for digital enterprises to establish and expand in Telford.”

The Quad will officially open its doors in September, welcoming students of all ages and backgrounds.