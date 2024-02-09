10.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, February 9, 2024
- Advertisement -

Building name revealed for Telford’s new digital skills and enterprise hub

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council has revealed “The Quad” is the name for the new digital skills and enterprise hub in Station Quarter.

A CGI visualisation of the Station Quarter Digital Skills and Enterprise Hub to be known as The Quad. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council.
A CGI visualisation of the Station Quarter Digital Skills and Enterprise Hub to be known as The Quad. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council.

Supported by Towns Fund investment from Central Government, this project is set to redefine education, business innovation, and digital skills provision in the region.

The Quad symbolises more than a physical space; it describes a place which will support collaboration, innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship—a holistic approach to education that extends beyond the classroom.

- Advertisement -

The Quad aims to be more than a place of learning; it will be a bridge from education to employment, attracting and retaining talent, upskilling residents of all ages, and supporting businesses in their growth journeys especially when starting out.

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said:

“The Quad signifies a ground-breaking collaboration between Telford & Wrekin Council, Telford College, Harper Adams University, and other partners. It’s going to be a transformative space that bridges education and industry, creating opportunities for learning, innovation, and business growth.

“With more than 300 students a year expected to attend when The Quad opens its doors in September, it will not only offer pathways and opportunities for students already engaged in education and training, it will also offer advice and inspiration for those who may not have considered further training or upskilling.”

Ken Sloan, Vice Chancellor and CEO of Harper Adams University, added:

“As a forward-thinking institution, Harper Adams University is thrilled to be part of The Quad. Our degree programmes in Applied Data Science, Robotics, Automation & Mechatronic Engineering, and Digital Business Management which will align closely with industry needs, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for the digital landscape.”

Graham Guest, Principal and CEO of Telford College, said:

“Our investment in Station Quarter is a unique alliance between industry and education, delivering upskilling programmes which employers are asking us for. We are elevating aspirations, shaping our future workforce, and equipping people for careers in sectors such as cybersecurity, AI and robotics, virtual and augmented reality, cloud computing, wireless technologies, 5G innovation, and so much more.”

Graham Wynn, Chair of Telford Towns Fund Board, added:

“The Quad is a significant asset for our town centre. Its development is a testament to partner collaboration, creating a dynamic ecosystem for education, innovation, and economic development. With business support services and flexible enterprise incubator accommodation, it will also be a magnet for digital enterprises to establish and expand in Telford.”

The Quad will officially open its doors in September, welcoming students of all ages and backgrounds.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP