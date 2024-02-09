Shrewsbury-based businesses raise nearly £26,000 for Hope House Children’s Hospice

Employees of two Shrewsbury-based companies raised £12,000 for Hope House children’s hospice during 2023, boosting support for the charity to almost £26,000 over the last two years.

Morris Lubricants executive chairman Andrew Goddard (centre) presents the cheque to Bekki Fardoe watched by his colleagues (from left) Paul Cox, Stacey Evans, Elaine Green and Owen Lloyd.

A series of imaginative fundraising events organised by employees of Morris Lubricants, the oil and lubricants manufacturer and Morris Leisure, who own six caravan holiday home and touring caravan sites in beautiful Shropshire, Herefordshire and North Wales, contributed to the total.

Sponsored events included the gruelling Long Mynd Hike in October by the Morris Lubricants’ team comprising of chief operations officer Owen Lloyd and colleagues Kim Mamaras, Russell Fox and Joe Fox.

- Advertisement -

Morris Lubricants’ engineer Paul Cox also took on a 66-mile bike ride around Loch Ness and Morris Lubricants’ footballers held a charity match against Greenhous which ended all square at 4-4.

Other fundraisers included an ‘Open the Box’ game, a Grand National sweepstake, a ‘Let’s Eat Cake’ day and charity cake sale, a football card lottery, a ‘Last Man Standing’ competition, numerous raffles, as well as the ever-popular Christmas jumper competition.

Charity collections were held at all seven of Morris Leisure’s parks, with Oxon Hall Touring and Holiday Home Park in Shrewsbury and Ludlow Touring and Holiday Home Park hosting raffles, and Bow House Country Park in Bishop’s Castle organising a charity night with a barbecue and entertainment.

Morris Lubricants’ executive chairman Andrew Goddard said: “Raising nearly £26,000 for Hope House over the past two years has been a fantastic team effort by the employees of both companies.

“It’s a local charity that everybody is very aware of and that does phenomenal work. We are delighted to support Hope House in any way we can. As parents, we all hope that we will never need to use their services but it’s reassuring to know that Hope House is there to support children and their families.”

Bekki Fardoe, area fundraiser for Hope House, said: “We are really grateful to Morris Lubricants and Morris Leisure for their support over the last two years and for raising a staggering sum for the children and families that we support.

“The money they have raised has and will continue to make a huge difference in ensuring that we here for every family that turns to us.”