Beaver Bridges Ltd welcome New Operations Director

Beaver Bridges Ltd has welcomed Ed John MEng CEng MICE to the Shrewsbury-based company as Operations Director.

Ed brings with him over 15 years of experience in the civil engineering sector and joins Beaver Bridges Ltd from Balfour Beatty plc.

Commenting on the appointment, CEO Henry Beaver said, “Ed’s knowledge and understanding of our industry will be key in the shaping of our business and we are extremely pleased to have him in the team.”

Ed said, he is excited to be a part of Beaver Bridges Ltd journey and is impressed with their 100% commitment to growth and unique full ‘Concept to Completion’ offering and company’s growth ambitions to expand their UK and International business.

His appointment reinforces our continued growth as a leading UK Specialist Bridge Design & Build Contractor reflects the value Beaver Bridges puts on its people and the ongoing results generated for its clients, continuing to focus on both new and existing client relationships, while contributing to the sustained growth of the company.