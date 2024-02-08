3.9 C
Telford & Wrekin Council fines rogue landlord £10,000

A Telford and Wrekin landlord has been fined a total of £10,000 for breaching regulations when renting houses in multiple occupation (HMO) to vulnerable residents, as a supported accommodation provider.

The fine comes as Telford & Wrekin Council continues to take action against borough landlords who fail to meet housing regulations at their rental properties.

During an inspection led by the council’s Private Sector Housing Team at two HMOs housing vulnerable residents, various safety issues were identified.

These included overflowing bins, an overgrown garden, a collapsed front fence, defects to fire escape and more.

As a result of the council’s inspection, the landlord received Civil Penalty Notices as an alternative to prosecution and paid a total of £10,000 in penalties.

Councillor Richard Overton (Labour), Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Homes & Enforcement said:

“We work closely with Telford and Wrekin landlords, supporting them to meet their legal obligations.

“However, we will take strong enforcement action and apply sanctions when needed, to protect our residents in the private rented sector.

“The significant fines imposed on the two HMOs should send a strong message to prevent other landlords from breaching their duties and from failing to provide the appropriate support and accommodation for our vulnerable residents in supported accommodation properties.”

