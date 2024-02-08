Investigation launched after lurcher with broken neck found dead in Much Wenlock field

The body of a dead lurcher dog with a broken neck has been found in a field in Much Wenlock, Shropshire – prompting the RSPCA to launch an investigation.

The lurcher was found in a field in Much Wenlock. Photo: RSPCA.

A member of the public found the dog’s body on Saturday 27 January and reported it to police, who contacted the RSPCA.

The dog was found down a ditch, in a field one mile between the B4368 and B4378, with blood on his legs and paws.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Rachel Ward and Inspector Claire Davey took the body to a vets, and an examination showed that the dog had a broken neck and a fractured vertebrae.

Rachel said: “The vet is of the opinion that these injuries are non-accidental and it is very concerning that the dog was in such a state and then was dumped in a field. We don’t know if the dog was dead or alive when dumped.

“He had blood inside his mouth and a few scrapes on his body. Three of his paws were really deeply scuffed with chunks of skin missing, which the vet said was consistent with being dragged across hard ground.

“It’s heartbreaking to think that the last moments of this dog’s life were likely suffering in pain and fear. We are really keen to find out what happened to this dog and we’re urging anyone who knows anything at all to give us a call so we can look further into it.”

The dog was an unneutered male red/tan lurcher-type and was wearing a black collar with no tag on. He wasn’t microchipped.

Anyone with information can call the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 01215169.