One of Hope House’s longest fundraisers hosts talk on his remarkable support

A grandad who is one of Hope House Children’s Hospices’ longest-serving fundraisers is holding a special evening to once again raise money by holding a talk on all his achievements.

Alan Morris began fundraising to help build Hope House Children’s Hospice back in 1993

Alan Morris began fundraising to help build Hope House Children’s Hospice back in 1993, and his special evening ‘Running At 82’ will see him talk through his history of fundraising and his personal connection to the charity.

Alan, from Rodington, between Shrewsbury and Telford, organised one of the first fundraising events to help raise the £1.5 million needed at the time to build the hospice and has done many fundraising events since, including the first Three Peaks Challenge for the hospice, raising £12,000.

“My first adventure was to climb the Three Peaks, which wasn’t at all a well-known thing to do 30 years ago. But I didn’t want to do it by myself so I got a bus and 50 people to come with me and do it too and that was how it started,” he said.

Alan has continually supported Hope House in the years since. He started and organised the Pontesbury Potter for many years, ran the London Marathon and held more group adventures including running the five highest peaks in Wales, England, Scotland, Northern Ireland (Slieve Donnard) and Ireland (Carrantoul) in 48 hours, not just once but twice.

The talks Alan has hosted have raised a further £2,000 and brought the total raised to almost £100,000.

It makes it all the more poignant that Alan’s eight-year-old grandson Ruairi now uses Hope House for respite care.

Ruairi was diagnosed with the life-threatening muscle-wasting condition Duchennes Muscular Dystrophy at the age of three.

“We talked as a family about Ruairi coming to Hope House, and his mum and dad came for a look around.

“He has been here a few times now and he loves coming,” said Alan.

Tickets to Alan’s talk at Rodington Village Hall on Tuesday, February 20th cost £16 and can be purchased from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/alan-morris-running-at-82-tickets-740797724937.