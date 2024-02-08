3.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, February 8, 2024
- Advertisement -

One of Hope House’s longest fundraisers hosts talk on his remarkable support

Features
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A grandad who is one of Hope House Children’s Hospices’ longest-serving fundraisers is holding a special evening to once again raise money by holding a talk on all his achievements.

Alan Morris began fundraising to help build Hope House Children’s Hospice back in 1993
Alan Morris began fundraising to help build Hope House Children’s Hospice back in 1993

Alan Morris began fundraising to help build Hope House Children’s Hospice back in 1993, and his special evening ‘Running At 82’ will see him talk through his history of fundraising and his personal connection to the charity.

Alan, from Rodington, between Shrewsbury and Telford, organised one of the first fundraising events to help raise the £1.5 million needed at the time to build the hospice and has done many fundraising events since, including the first Three Peaks Challenge for the hospice, raising £12,000.

- Advertisement -

“My first adventure was to climb the Three Peaks, which wasn’t at all a well-known thing to do 30 years ago. But I didn’t want to do it by myself so I got a bus and 50 people to come with me and do it too and that was how it started,” he said.

Alan has continually supported Hope House in the years since. He started and organised the Pontesbury Potter for many years, ran the London Marathon and held more group adventures including running the five highest peaks in Wales, England, Scotland, Northern Ireland (Slieve Donnard) and Ireland (Carrantoul) in 48 hours, not just once but twice.

The talks Alan has hosted have raised a further £2,000 and brought the total raised to almost £100,000.

It makes it all the more poignant that Alan’s eight-year-old grandson Ruairi now uses Hope House for respite care.

Ruairi was diagnosed with the life-threatening muscle-wasting condition Duchennes Muscular Dystrophy at the age of three.

“We talked as a family about Ruairi coming to Hope House, and his mum and dad came for a look around.

“He has been here a few times now and he loves coming,” said Alan.

Tickets to Alan’s talk at Rodington Village Hall on Tuesday, February 20th cost £16 and can be purchased from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/alan-morris-running-at-82-tickets-740797724937.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP