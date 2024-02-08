Winter flowers greet visitors at heritage sites in Shropshire and Staffordshire

Winter flowers are set to welcome the first visitors of the year at National Trust properties across Shropshire and Staffordshire.

Snowdrops and aconites at Benthall Hall. Photo: Colin MacColl / National Trust

The conservation charity is encouraging everyone to wrap up warm and set off on an adventure in nature. Snowdrops, hellebores, and winter crocuses are some of the first flowers to emerge from the winter soil.

Claire Hale, Visitor Experience Manager at Benthall Hall and Kinver Edge said: “It’s a pleasure to open our doors as the very first signs of spring start to appear. Creamy, purple hellebores greet us in the February garden at Benthall Hall, along with the crocuses which look like hundreds and thousands sprinkled on the frosty ground.”

- Advertisement -

“At Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses, our famous Rock Cakes are back on the tea-room menu, along with lots of other treats, baked fresh on site every day. Explore these fascinating cave homes, where people lived right up until the 1960s or venture up to the hillfort on Kinver Edge for expansive views across the three counties of Shropshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire.”

Dudmaston, near Bridgnorth

On 10, 11, 17 and 18 February, the Dingle walk, bookshops and playground will be open at Dudmaston Hall. Spot snowdrops from the Dingle path and watch winter wildlife on Big Pool. Stop off at the Orchard Tea-room for hot drinks, warming lunches, cakes and bakes. Dogs on leads are welcome in all outdoor spaces. Admission applies, free entry for National Trust members.

Families can follow a free spotter trail in Comer Woods, available daily from the Welcome team in the car park during half term (10-18 February). The Cafe in Comer Woods will be serving takeaway hot drinks, snacks and treats. Parking is free for National Trust members or £5 daily.

Benthall Hall, near Broseley

With the Benthall family able to trace its lineage back to the Anglo-Saxon period on this site, the history associated with this house is remarkable. From being battle scarred by canon fire during the Civil War, to providing a home for the distinguished botanist and tilemaker George Maw and playing its part in the Industrial Revolution – Benthall has so many fascinating stories to tell.

The property opens Saturday-Wednesday from Saturday 10 February, with the garden opening at 12.30pm and the house opening at 1pm. The Shepherd’s Shed will be serving takeaway hot and cold drinks, snacks and sweet treats in the car park. Admission applies, free entry for National Trust members.

Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury

In February, visit Attingham as they enter ‘Snowdrop Watch’ as they eagerly wait for the first of the snowdrops to flower, before the woodlands are transformed into a spectacular carpet of white and green.

As snowdrop season begins and the woodland floor transforms, why not wrap up warm and take a refreshing stroll to Attingham’s magical carpet of snowdrops. At Attingham, you’ll find the best displays in the woodland around the Mile Walk, flourishing in the damp woodlands areas with partial shade.

From Thursday 15 to Saturday 17 February, visitors arriving between 5.30pm and 6.45pm will be able to enjoy the snowdrops atmospherically lit amidst the twilight. Admission applies, free entry for National Trust members.

Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses, near Stourbridge

From 10-18 February, the Rock Houses, garden and tea-room will be open daily from 10.30am during the half term holidays. Spot snowdrops growing in the meadow and imagine what life was like living inside a sandstone cave.

On Kinver Edge, book tickets to take part in Forest School sessions with Flatpack Adventures on 12 and 13 February. Build a den, learn some traditional bushcraft techniques and cook some treats on the campfire. £12 per child, accompanying adults are free of charge. Book tickets on the website.

Admission costs to National Trust properties and gardens apply, free entry for National Trust members.

