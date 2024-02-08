Megaladon jaw to go on display at Telford Natural History Museum

A life size cast of a megalodon jaw is set to go on display at a Telford Natural History Museum, ahead of the February half-term school holidays.

Museum Curator and Exotic Zoo Director, Scott Adams pictured with a Great White Shark tooth side by side with Megalodon

The life-size cast measuring over 5 ft high and over 5ft wide contains 276 teeth cast from real megalodon teeth and has travelled to the UK from Ukraine as part of a new exhibition going on display next week at Exotic Zoo in Telford Town Park.

Alongside the megalodon jaw, the new exhibition will also showcase some of the largest real megalodon teeth ever discovered, with visitors to the exhibition getting the chance to get their hands on the teeth and view them close up.

Megalodons are an extinct species of giant shark which dominated the seas over four-million years ago.

Experts estimate that a fully grown megalodon would have weighed the equivalent of thirty adult great white sharks. With a bite force three times greater than that of a tyrannosaurus rex, it is thought that the pressure from a megalodons bite would have been sufficient to cut the average family car in to two pieces.

Museum Curator and Exotic Zoo Director, Scott Adams said “There are very few megalodon jaw casts on display across the UK and we are delighted to have this incredible exhibition in place. Being such a giant animal not seen in the living world today it mesmerises people and catches the attention of our young visitors who always ask about them and are very aware of them.

“Our visitors are always fascinated by our dinosaur exhibition, from commons fossils to entire in-tact dinosaur skeletons, we’re proud to have assembled such an amazing and unique collection of genuine dinosaur fossils and other fossils found in one place.

“Very few people realise that Shropshire is a fantastic place to find fossils. Despite being hours away from the coast, it is still possible to find amazing fossils in Shropshire. Places such as Wenlock Edge and Mortimer Forest are amongst some of the best spots in the country for finding fossils dating back to the Silurian period, almost 500 million years ago.”