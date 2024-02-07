Over 1,500 people have their say in future development of Telford and Wrekin

More than 1,500 respondents have had their say to help create a development plan for Telford and Wrekin between now and 2040.

The Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan consultation closed at the end of January. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Through the Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan consultation, local residents, businesses and other stakeholders were asked for their feedback on proposals, to help shape the future development of the borough.

The consultation, which ran for 14-and-a-half weeks and closed at 5pm on Wednesday 31 January, put forward proposals aiming to ensure a good mix of homes for all types of people, protect public green spaces and the environment, regenerate borough centres and market towns, help older people to live well in the community, attract new business and employment opportunities, and support climate friendly development.

During the consultation period, almost 1,000 people attended public information sessions held around the borough, and over 1,500 respondents fed back online, by email or post with more than 2,400 comments received.

All comments will be taken into account in creating an updated version of the Telford and Wrekin Local Plan which residents, businesses and stakeholders will have the opportunity to comment on further, later this year.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Homes and Enforcement, said: “Thank you to every who has taken part in the Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan consultation.

“The draft Local Plan presented a range of site options for potential development, not all of which will be required, so it was important that people had the opportunity to have their say, so their feedback can be taken into account when creating the final version of the plan.

“The comments received will also be used to inform partner agencies and other service providers, and the final version of the plan will include more detailed information about the infrastructure needed to support the borough’s future growth, including highways, health provision and education.

“We expect this to be completed later in the year, when residents and stakeholders will have a further opportunity to comment.”

