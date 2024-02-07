5.3 C
Met Office issues amber warning for snow and ice across Shropshire

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for snow and ice across Shropshire, valid on Thursday from 8am until 3pm.

Shrewsbury School pictured in the snow
A yellow warning for snow is in place from 6am on Thursday until 6am on Friday.

Snow is expected to develop during Thursday morning and become persistent and at times heavy before slowly easing later in the day.

The Met Office says as milder air begins to arrive from the south, there is a chance that snow could turn to freezing rain across some higher routes above 200 metres.

Across the warning area, 10-15 cm of snow is expected quite widely but some places, particularly those above 200 metres, may see 20-25 cm of snow.

Strong and gusty easterly winds may lead to some drifting in places.

Shropshire Weather

Today
A fine and dry day with periods of hazy sunshine poking through wispy layers of cloud. Feeling notably colder and fresher than of late and winds much lighter too. A high of 7C.

Tonight
Staying dry through the evening though cloud will thicken from the southwest during the early hours with outbreaks of heavy rain creeping into the region. Strengthening winds. A low of 1C.

Thursday
A cloudy day with outbreaks of heavy rain, this likely turning to sleet and snow. Blustery at times and feeling chilly, particularly in brisk winds. A high of 5C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday
Unsettled to end the week with spells of heavy rain. Some drier intervals at times though still a risk of showers. Often windy and becoming mild again over the weekend.

