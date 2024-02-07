Shrewsbury law firm announces seven promotions following successful year

Legal firm Aaron & Partners has announced a number of promotions across multiple specialisms as part of its continued growth.

Joanne Parsons, Real Estate Partner, Jennifer Gibson, Employment Law Senior Associate Solicitor, Amy Morris, Wills, Trusts and Tax Senior Associate Solicitor and Zoe Lloyd, Corporate & Commercial Senior Associate Solicitor

The Shrewsbury-based business has begun the year by announcing that Joanne Parsons, who has extensive experience within the residential conveyancing market, with a career spanning more than 20 years, has been promoted to Partner in the Real Estate team.

Meanwhile, Zoe Lloyd has become a Senior Associate Solicitor in the Corporate & Commercial team, with Jennifer Gibson and Amy Morris promoted to the same position in the Employment and Wills, Trusts and Tax teams respectively.

Aaron & Partners has also announced several promotions in its Chester office. Paul Caslin has been made a Senior Associate Solicitor. The promotion for Paul, who joined Aaron & Partners in 2018, rewards his work in the Wills, Trusts & Tax team, building a highly respected reputation for his client-centric approach.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Gandy has been made an Associate Solicitor in the firm’s Real Estate team.

The promotions follow the announcement that Helen Johnson has become the firm’s second non-lawyer Partner, in recognition of her contribution as the Firm’s Head of Marketing and the multi-sector expertise she brings to the role.

The moves come following a highly successful 2023 for the firm, reflected in a record number of its lawyers being listed in the industry’s coveted Legal 500 rankings.

Nick Clarke, Senior Partner at Aaron & Partners, said: “We’re delighted to announce a series of promotions for seven members of our team.

“As a firm we have a strong commitment to investing in our people and it’s a pleasure to once again be announcing such a significant list of promotions.

“All of the people we have promoted have shown dedication and expertise within their fields and all of them are great assets to the firm.