5.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Ragleth Inn secures new ownership with the support of Q Financial Services

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

In an exciting development for the local community of Little Stretton, the iconic Ragleth Inn has officially passed into the hands of new owners, Steve and Tracy Woods, thanks to the crucial support of Q Financial Services.

Steve and Tracy Woods pictured with David Wells from Q Financial Services
Steve and Tracy Woods pictured with David Wells from Q Financial Services

The Ragleth Inn has long been a focal point in the area, serving as a beloved establishment for residents and visitors alike. The acquisition by Steve and Tracy marks a new chapter for the historic inn, ensuring its continued presence as a cornerstone of the community.

Steve and Tracy Woods, both seasoned professionals in the hospitality industry, express their delight at becoming the proud new proprietors of the Ragleth Inn. With an extensive history in the field, Steve and Tracy have experience in the hospitality industry, both in the UK and overseas.

“We are thrilled to take on the responsibility of the Ragleth Inn and build on its rich legacy,” said Tracy. “Our goal is to maintain the warm, welcoming atmosphere that locals know and love, while also introducing exciting new offerings to enhance the overall experience of service and quality levels.”

The acquisition was made possible through the financial expertise of David Wells from Q Financial Services. Leveraging his extensive knowledge of the market and specializing in commercial finance, Wells played a pivotal role in structuring a deal that ensured the best outcome for the new owners.

“At Q Financial Services, we take pride in supporting local businesses and community landmarks,” said David Wells. “The Ragleth Inn holds a special place in the hearts of many, and we are honored to have been a part of securing its future under the capable hands of Steve and Tracy.”

Under the new ownership, the Ragleth Inn is already open for business, welcoming customers to enjoy meals and a selection of beverages. The Woods’ commitment to preserving the inn’s legacy while introducing innovative changes ensures an exciting and promising future for this cherished establishment.

