Morris Care Centre Appoints Ambitious New Home Manager

Morris Care Centre, a 96-bed nursing home in Wellington has appointed Stacie Smith as its new home manager.

Stacie is passionate about driving positive change within the nursing and care home sector and will bring her broad experience of working in homes across the country to her new role.

Stacie’s career in care started as a care home assistant and she worked her way up to become a deputy manager, a manager and then an area manager across seven homes.

At Morris Care Centre she will lead a dedicated team of over 130 employees providing a wide range of care for people including complex disability care for residents of all ages, and respite, convalescence, palliative and dementia care for older people.

Stacie already has ambitious plans for the residents at Morris Care Centre, including introducing a revised range of daily activities, revamping the menu and modernising the dining room to give it more of a restaurant feel. She is also planning a series of trips out for residents in the home’s minibus.

Stacie Smith said: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be Morris Care Centre’s new manager. It is a thriving and caring home where our residents are at the heart of everything we do.

“I have always loved working in care and I think my enthusiasm and energy for my job is testament to that. I believe that happy people make a happy home and I am committed to ensuring all our residents receive the best quality care and that all employees feel valued and respected.”