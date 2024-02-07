5.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
- Advertisement -

Major employment law changes on the way

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

An employment law expert is warning Shropshire business owners to be aware of some significant legislation changes coming up this year.

Alasdair Hobbs
Alasdair Hobbs

Alasdair Hobbs, of Human Results in Telford, said it was important that employers were up to speed on a number of developments which would affect them and their staff.

He said: “There are four key legislative changes taking place this year, involving flexible working, employees who are carers or on maternity leave, and more duties for employers to protect staff from sexual harassment.

- Advertisement -

“The Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Act comes into force on April 6, which is designed to make it easier for staff to request flexible working arrangements.

“In basic terms, it means staff will have the right to request flexible working from the very first day of their employment. They will also be able to make two requests – previously it was one – in any 12-month period, and employers will have to make a decision on the request within two months rather than the previous three.

“Staff who care for their dependents with long-term needs will be entitled to one week of unpaid leave per leave, under the Carer’s Leave Act, which also comes into force on April 6.

“Meanwhile, the Protection from Redundancy (Pregnancy and Family Leave) Act 2023 will expand the current protections for staff who are on maternity, adoption or shared parental leave. From April 6, employees will be protected from redundancy from the moment of pregnancy notification to 18 months after the birth of the child.”

Alasdair said another important change to be aware of was the introduction of the Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Act in October.

He added: “This Act will place greater responsibility on employers to make their workplaces safer for all staff, and in particular introduce a duty on employers to 

take ‘reasonable steps’ to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.

“If an employer is found to have breached this new duty, tribunals will have the power to increase the level of compensation by up to 25 per cent – so employers would be well-advised to take it seriously.

“A new statutory code of practice is due to be published soon which will outline the actions employers need to take.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP