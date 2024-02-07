Crown Print & Design begins new high street journey in Madeley

Telford printing business Crown Print & Design is looking forward to a new chapter after relocating from Donnington to Madeley.

Crown Print & Design business partners Dumitru Savu and Onur Arslanboga with Councillor Paul Watling (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health Systems. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council has supported the business with a start-up grant through the Pride in Our High Street programme – enabling it to re-launch in another high street location after the lease on its former Donnington unit ended abruptly.

Crown Print & Design is now based at Madeley Shopping Malls on Madeley High Street and owner Dumitru Savu is hoping the new base will give the business a more visible high street presence and generate more footfall.

Established in 2021, Crown Print & Design Ltd offers a wide range of printed products and gifts such as business cards, uniforms, leaflets, signs, and many more.

It also specialises in bespoke graphic design, company brand design, photography, web design and property and vehicle signage.

As a result of the move, the business is planning to increase its opening hours to six days a week from five.

Dumitru Savu said: “We have been looking to improve our high street position in the borough for some time and when the landlord of the premises in Donnington where we were previously based decided to convert the premises into a different business model we decided this was the right time.

“We looked at several available high street units and Madeley Shopping Malls was the most suitable and affordable option for us to enable sufficient company growth and sustainability.”

Dumitru is hoping the move is still a great location for existing customers but will also attract new clients.

He added: “We specialise in bringing our customer’s ideas to life. With years of experience in the printing industry, we have the expertise and equipment to handle any project, big or small.

“We print everything, from business cards and brochures to banners and posters. Our state-of-the-art printing technology ensures that every piece is produced with the highest level of quality and accuracy and we pride ourselves on excellent customer service and quick turnaround times.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming customers to Madeley Malls and are really grateful to Telford & Wrekin Council for supporting us with a start-up grant to make this move possible.”

Councillor Lee Carter (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said: “We’re pleased to support Crown Print & Design through our Pride in Our High Street programme, helping them to set up a new unit in Madeley.

“This business has a glowing reputation in the borough and this move to Madeley Malls is a great addition to the town’s high street and will hopefully help to drive more footfall to Madeley.

“Our start-up grants and start-up trial grants are a great support to businesses who need to either take their first steps on the high street or those who are looking to establish a strong high street presence.”