Bridgnorth estate agent’s apprenticeship success

Property agency Berriman Eaton has partnered with Telford College to take on a second business administration apprentice at its Bridgnorth office.

Millie Talbot-Cooper

Millie Talbot-Cooper is nearing the end of her apprenticeship at the company’s Whitburn Street branch, having been with the company for around 18 months.

She is following in the footsteps of sales negotiator Ella Coleman, who achieved a distinction on her apprenticeship at the same office in 2022, leading to the offer of a full-time job.

- Advertisement -

The team say there is a similarly bright future ahead for Millie, who is expected to ‘pass with flying colours’ when her apprenticeship comes to an end in the coming weeks.

Berriman Eaton was formed in 2006 from the amalgamation of David Berriman and Eaton Estates, two of the region’s best-known property specialists.

Director Caroline Eaton said: “We support employing apprenticeships as it gives small businesses the opportunity and affordability to train somebody in a profession that requires mentoring and experience.

“We believe learning in an active team environment is the most practical way to learn and develop skills.

“Telford College has been very proactive, and has provided an outstanding calibre of apprentices. Apprenticships have become a more popular option and a more recognised route for people with more qualifications to choose a career.

“Through our experiences we certainly recommend people to consider an apprenticeship through Telford College to advance their career.”

Ella – who has also completed a distance learning programme through Telford College since her apprenticeship – now works with both the sales and lettings team, and has been helping to train and support Millie on her apprenticeship journey.

She said: “Through my apprenticeship I enjoyed having the opportunity to learn vital skills that have helped to boost my career and secure my role as part of the team at Berriman Eaton.

“I now have valuable skills that will translate into any future career, but most importantly to me the apprenticeship has guided me to a career I thoroughly enjoy, and I am part of an amazing team because of it.”

Millie, 19, said: “I have gained confidence and skills in communicating, active listening, negotiation and commercial awareness.

“My day-to-day tasks in the office have helped me with my business administration course at Telford College as I can relate to a lot of subjects we cover.

“I am enjoying learning new elements to the role of a sales negotiator and working my way up to evolve and excel within my job title.

“Learning alongside has helped increase my knowledge on how our business works and why certain factors are put in place.”