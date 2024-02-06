Shropshire shoppers help fund lifesaving equipment at the till

A new initiative operating in Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s shops has generated further funds for the local lifesaving service.

Critical care paramedic, Stephen Mason, with just some of the kit that these scheme will be raising funds for.

‘Cash 4 Kit’ is a new scheme where local shoppers can round up their spend to the nearest pound to help cover the costs of the charity’s disposable, yet vital, equipment.

Since April 2023, shoppers across the charity’s nine retail stores, including its shops in Shrewsbury and Wellington has raised more than £6,700 for the advanced pre-hospital emergency service.

- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury and Wellington shoppers rounding up their spend have contributed more than £800 towards the Cash 4 Kit scheme.

Emma White, retail operations manager at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Cash 4 Kit is a brilliant, cost-effective way for our community to help save more lives in their area.

“By rounding up your total spend to the nearest pound, you will be helping to fund crucial pieces of equipment such as bandages, medical gloves, syringes and more, which is key in delivering the best possible care to patients in the area.

“Thank you to everyone who has taken part in the scheme and has helped to make more missions possible.”