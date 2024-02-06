Purchase of Wellington Orbit building to create cultural hub for the town

Telford & Wrekin Council and the Clifton Community Arts Centre Limited (CCAC) trading as Wellington Orbit have acquired the former bank building in Market Square Wellington, which is home to Wellington Orbit.

Wellington Orbit. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The building which is home to the Wellington Orbit cinema and café is to be further transformed to create a cultural hub for the town.

Made possible through Telford & Wrekin Council’s successful bid into the Central Government Capital Regeneration Funding and fundraising by the Clifton Community Arts Centre Ltd, who are now the owners of the building, the purchase was in response to the community’s desire for a vibrant evening economy and an enriched leisure and cultural offering in the area.

The council’s successful funding bid has not only enabled the purchase of the building but will also kick start the restoration of additional floor space, aiming to transform the building with new exhibition, community and arts facilities, offering everything from exercise and art classes to meeting rooms and space for outreach services.

The restoration will bring a building of great character back to life and it will be a key landmark for Wellington Town Centre and a great community asset.

Extensive consultation by CCAC, which is community owned, has shaped the project, revealing the need for a cultural hub offering quality small spaces. By enabling the purchase of the building, the Council and Clifton Community Arts Centre Ltd have helped to ensure the sustainability of Wellington Orbit and the historic purchase marks the first time since 1918 that the building has been owned by Wellington residents.

Phil Morris-Jones, Chairman of Clifton Community Arts Centre Ltd, said: “The acquisition of our building marks an exciting new chapter in our commitment to delivering a vibrant arts and cultural centre for the community of Wellington and beyond. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our members, customers, staff, volunteers, Telford & Wrekin Council and Wellington Town Council, all of whom have supported us on our journey.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for Place (The Economy and Neighbourhood services), confirmed the council’s support for this important project saying:

“This acquisition is fantastic news and testament to Telford & Wrekin Council’s dedication to local High Streets and enhancing our local cultural scene.

“Whilst the council have done a fantastic job to secure the funding from Government, none of these schemes would work without the investment of our own funding.

“The Orbit, Wellington Market, Station Quarter, Theatre Quarter Oakengates and the Council’s ongoing Pride in Our High Street Investments in Newport, Madeley, Ironbridge, Dawley, Wellington and Oakengates are all testament to the Council’s commitment to investing in Telford & Wrekin’s Future.”