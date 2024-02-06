Council reveals proposals to improve Shrewsbury railway station gyratory

Shropshire Council is asking for views on proposals to enhance the gyratory area to the front of Shrewsbury railway station, including improvements to walking and cycling.

An artist’s impression of improvements to the area outside the station. Image: Shropshire Council

The area includes the gyratory next to Shrewsbury railway station, connecting Castle Gates (A5191), Chester Street (A528) and Smithfield Road (A458), and the scheme also proposes enhanced active travel features to the north and south.

In early 2023 Shropshire Council, with the support of the Big Town Plan Partnership, secured funding from the Levelling Up Fund Round 2 (LUF2) to improve the Station Gyratory area and a series of proposals have now been drawn up.

From today until Tuesday 5 March people can find out information about the proposals and have their say as part of a four-week consultation.

People can take part online or by visiting St Mary’s Church in Shrewsbury from Thursday 8 February to see the proposals in person.

On Thursday 8, Friday 9 and Saturday 10 February there will also be a chance to drop-in and talk to members of the project team. See below.

Proposals

– The proposals include wider pavements, new signalised crossings and benches.

– The reduction of traffic and addition of a footpath along the southern edge of Cross Street will make this a better, safer route for pedestrians.

– Two new cycle routes to the north and south of the scheme via new active travel corridors along Castle Foregate (north of the Station) and Castle Street (south of the Station towards the town centre).

– A new 20mph speed limit throughout the Station Gyratory area to reduce vehicle speeds and further improve safety for walking and cycling movement.

– Greener streets and spaces that promote and preserve local biodiversity.

– Improving key junctions and access routes into and out of the Station Gyratory area.

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“The Station Gyratory public space and active travel improvements are an important part of the overall shared vision for the future of Shrewsbury town centre and I’m delighted that we have secured LUF2 funding for this work. Now we really want to hear people’s views on our proposals.

“This project will see improvements around the Station Gyratory area which will greatly enhance the area, improve accessibility, and ease movement for people travelling through the area – whatever their mode of travel.

“The proposed improvements and changes to public space will also improve public safety throughout the area and celebrate the local character of our historic town centre.

“I encourage people to have a look and tell us what they think.”