Body found in search for missing Telford man Harry Hull-Merrick

A body has been discovered in the search for missing Telford man Harry Hull-Merrick.

The body was discovered at around 2.30pm on Sunday near Holt Fleet Bridge in Holt Heath, Worcestershire.

Formal identification is yet to take place but is believed to be that of the 36-year-old.

Harry, who is from Telford, is understood to have entered the river in Ironbridge at around 10.15pm on Friday 8 December near the Robin Hood Pub.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Harry’s family have been informed.

