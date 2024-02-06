Inspirational guest speakers announced for Women’s Day event

Guests at a Shropshire networking event to celebrate International Women’s Day will get to hear from some inspirational speakers.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event on Friday, March 8, at The Astbury Golf & Lodge Resort near Bridgnorth, where workshops, talks and a selection of hands-on practical sessions will take place.

And now, the speakers who will be appearing on the day have been revealed.

They are:

– Felicity Wingrove (of The Ultimate Advantage) who is the compere as well as a guest speaker

– Laura Butler (Laura Butler Coaching)

– Colleen Mullarkey (NOURISH Holistic Wellbeing)

– Mandy Taylor (Mandy Taylor Coaching)

– Rachel Kili (Rachel Kili Physiotherapy)

– Representatives of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

Kelly Riedel, Shropshire Chamber’s events and training manager, said: “The event is a day dedicated to helping the women in our business community pause, connect, and be truly inspired.

“It will run from 10.45am to 2.15pm, and it will be a first-of-its-kind celebration of all things women. The workshops, talks, and sessions have been purposely designed to give our guests genuinely practical and tangible take-aways that they can implement right away.”

Kelly said the programme would cover movement, meditation, positive psychology and much more. Tickets cost £25 and are allocated on a first come, first served basis. The event is restricted to just 100 people, who will all receive a mocktail on arrival, a goodie bag, and lunch.

International Women’s Day is a global event celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.