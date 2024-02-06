8.4 C
Game on for new retail letting in Shrewsbury town centre

Forge Property Consultants has reported that a new lease has been agreed on 116 Frankwell, a double fronted ground floor retail unit on a thoroughfare to Shrewsbury town centre.

Helen Bourne of Forge Property Consultants said:

“We are delighted a new lease has been completed to Cue & Dart World, and in such a short time, and we wish them all the best in their new location.”

The new occupier Cue & Dart World specialises in supplying darts, snooker and pool cues and related accessories.

The new lease represents an expansion of their business, which already operates another retail unit in Codsall and a successful online retail operation too.

The 1,638 sq. ft. (152.2 sq. m.) unit forms part of a Grade II Listed property, and comprises a ground floor retail area, together with a storeroom, WC and kitchenette facilities.

Si Martin, Manager from Cue & Dart World commented:

“We are excited to be opening our second retail unit in such an amazing town. We will stock lots of products from Darts, cues from most of the leading suppliers.

“Our motto is ‘Try Before You Buy’, which you will be able to do on all darts and cues we stock.

“We plan to have a full size snooker table, a full size pool table and four dart oches, which will be available for customers to try out their purchases on. We look forward to meeting you all soon.”

