Emergency services were called to a collision which closed a county road this morning.

The collision involving a car and van happened on Roden Lane at around 8.30am.

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance and two fire appliances from Shrewsbury attended.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says that fire crews were not required and no persons were trapped.

Also at the scene of the incident were West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Police.

The road has since reopened.