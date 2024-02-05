Man dies following collision in Roden

A man has died following a collision involving a car and a van on the B5062 in Roden this morning.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Roden Lane at 8.20am.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival we found a man who was the driver of the car who is believed to have suffered a medical incident at the wheel, in a critical condition being cared for by an off-duty doctor. Ambulance staff immediately administered advanced life support to him.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff at the scene, nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased.

“The driver of the van did not require treatment.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended but say fire crews were not required and no persons were trapped.