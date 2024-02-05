Fire crews attend property fire on Mill Bank in Wellington



Firefighters were called to a fire involving a property on Mill Bank in Wellington this morning.

Three fire appliances from Wellington and Telford Central attended at 7.22 am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say the fire was located on the ground floor of the property and was extinguished using hosreel jets and covering jet by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

A thorough search of property was also carried out and all persons accounted for.

Operations and Fire Investigation officers were in attendance along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The fire was reported to have been extinguished by 7.55 am.

Mill Bank was closed to traffic whilst the fire was dealt with.