Views from employers sought to secure future talent for the region 

Employers from across the region are invited to join with the University in shaping the curriculum for retaining the best talent in the area.

Views from Shropshire employers are being sought to secure future talent for the region

The University of Chester has set up a series of roundtable discussion events in Shrewsbury, Chester and Warrington called Future Skills which aims to bring businesses, careers experts and academics together to contribute to empowering the next generation of skilled professionals.

Attracting and retaining talent is crucial to economic growth and prosperity. It benefits the economy for University of Chester graduates from its sites in Shrewsbury, Chester and Warrington to be able to stay in the region.

The University’s new Student Education Plan sets out its vision and roadmap for the design and delivery of all its taught courses for more than 14,000 students.

To enable the University to develop a plan that meets the needs and expectations of employers in the region, four employer roundtable discussion events are taking place in February 2024.

The events will take place on the following dates:

– Monday, February 19 at University Centre Shrewsbury, Guildhall (SY3 8HQ): CREST Boardroom from 2pm-5pm including afternoon tea

– Monday, February 26 at Queen’s Park Campus, Chester (CH4 7AU): Churchill House CCU103 from 9.30am-12noon followed by a light, networking lunch

– Monday, February 26 at Exton Park, Chester (CH1 4BJ): Tower Building CTW603 from 2pm-5pm including afternoon tea

– Wednesday, February 28 at University Centre Warrington (WA1 1WA): Remond House WRH214 from 9.30am- 12noon followed by a light, networking lunch

The project will be led by the University’s Centre for Academic Innovation and Development (CAID) working with the Careers and Employability team.

Professor Jackie Potter, Dean of CAID, said: “We want to hear from employers about the technical and interpersonal skills valued in your companies and industries and the occupational competencies that match your workforce needs. By taking part in these guided discussions, you will inform our priorities and our approaches to embedding Future Skills in the curriculum.

“The sessions are also an opportunity for business networking with other employer representatives and University of Chester staff.”

Employers interested in taking part should contact Elsa Clare at [email protected] to express an interest in joining any of the Future Skills discussion events or to stay informed and receive the future skills report later in the year.