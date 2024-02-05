10 C
Job Box celebrates National Apprenticeship Week 2024

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Job Box service is backing National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) 2024 and celebrating the ‘skills for life’ which apprenticeships provide.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Job Box service is backing National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) 2024 and celebrating the ‘skills for life’ which apprenticeships provide. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
A range of apprenticeships are available to people of all ages across the borough and Job Box will celebrate the value they bring to employers and individuals this week, (February 5 to 11), as well as highlighting an exciting range of council apprenticeships.

This year’s theme is ‘Skills For Life’ which reflects on how apprenticeships can help individuals develop the skills and knowledge needed for a rewarding career and help businesses to develop a talented workforce equipped with skills for the future.

Apprenticeships give people the opportunity to earn while they learn, achieve nationally recognised qualifications ranging from Level 2 to degree level, and gain valuable workplace experience.

Across Telford & Wrekin Council (including the local authority’s maintained schools), over 500 apprentices have started apprenticeships with the council since 2017.

Some of the most popular apprenticeships have been delivered in areas such as business administration, teaching assistants, housing and property management and customer service.

During NAW, Job Box will signpost people towards the Telford Skills Show at Telford International Centre,Telford on Thursday 14 March 2024 (11.30am-7pm).

It’s the largest, free event of its kind this side of the NEC in Birmingham and is open to people of all ages, giving them the chance to find out more about local apprenticeship, employment and training opportunities.

Telford & Wrekin Council is working with other main event sponsors – The Careers & Enterprise Company, Integrated Care System (NHS Shropshire Telford and Wrekin), Telford College and Harper Adams University – to host the event.

On the day, visitors can take part in hands-on activities delivered by employers and training providers to gain a better understanding of apprenticeships and roles available and speak to employers that may be in a business sector they are interested in.

Employers will be able to offer support and advice and help people make that all important decision about their first career move or even a change of career path.

You can sign up for the Telford Skills Show here.

The council’s Job Box team will be on hand during National Apprenticeship Week to offer advice about apprenticeships and latest vacancies.

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Vistor Economy said: “We’re excited to be celebrating National Apprenticeship Week 2024.

“The week brings together businesses and apprentices across our borough and shines a light on the positive impact apprenticeships make to individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

“We offer a wide range of apprenticeships at Telford & Wrekin Council and they are an excellent way to gain essential experience, earn while you learn and gain nationally recognised qualifications which really do provide ‘skills for life.’

“For some, the apprenticeship route may not be an obvious choice but it’s the perfect way to gain new skills and start on an exciting career pathway.”

You can find out more about National Apprenticeship Week 2024 here: lifereadyworkready.co.uk/naw2024 or call Job Box on 01952 382888 for more information about apprenticeships which are available locally or with Telford & Wrekin Council.

