10 C
Shropshire
Monday, February 5, 2024
- Advertisement -

Bodum’s global flavour lands in Telford with new outlet shop and cafe

Business
Updated:
Shropshire Live Business
By Shropshire Live Business

In a move set to redefine Telford’s coffee experience, global brand Bodum has unveiled a new addition to its UK distribution and sales hub at Halesfield 10.

Bodum has unveiled a new addition to its UK distribution and sales hub at Halesfield 10. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Bodum has unveiled a new addition to its UK distribution and sales hub at Halesfield 10. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

After significant investment, the Telford business has expanded and refurbished into a vibrant community business hub, which is now home to an enticing outlet shop and cafe.

As part of this expansion, Bodum, a family-owned business, is proud to announce the addition of 4 new members to its dedicated staff already made up of 13 employees, with plans to recruit two more, reinforcing their commitment to local employment and economic growth.

- Advertisement -

The support provided by the council’s planning team, commercial services, and Invest Telford, the council’s business support team, has been instrumental in helping the Bodum management team bring this project to fruition.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for Place, (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services) said, “We are thrilled to welcome Bodum’s innovative venture to Telford. This not only boosts our local economy but also creates a dynamic community space through their visionary business hub.”

Pioneering a community-centric approach, Bodum has become a catalyst for local engagement, hosting meetings for local organisations at their newly established facility.

The cafe distinguishes itself by offering high-quality beverages at half the price of other high street coffee shops, coupled with the allure of on-site bean roasting. Visitors can also explore the extensive outlet, where bargains from their Bodum and Ordning Reda range await.

Hailing from a rich global heritage, Bodum’s products are present and available worldwide, whether online or through retailers and shop-in-shops. The inauguration of the Bodum Outlet, Roastery and Café in Telford offers a wide range of offers and assortment combined with freshly brewed coffee roasted directly on-site, underscoring Bodum’s unwavering dedication to expanding its footprint and providing unparalleled experiences for coffee enthusiasts.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email [email protected] or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email [email protected]

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP