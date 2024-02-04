Works progress to install lift at Ludlow railway station

Work to install a new lift which will improve accessibility between platforms at Ludlow railway station is progressing.

Improvement works including a new lift will take place at Ludlow Railway Station. Image: Google Street View

Work started last October and over the next three weeks, the new lift shaft and operating equipment will be put into place.

Whilst the work takes place Station Drive will be closed over three Saturday nights from 10th – 24th February between 10pm and 6am.

- Advertisement -

Once completed the fully accessible lift will connect to the existing footbridge on platform 1.

Philip Dunne MP has welcomed progress in improving accessibility at the station.

Dunne said: “I worked hard to ensure Ludlow was included in the Access for All funding, meeting Transport Ministers to make the case. So I am very pleased to see progress in putting in the new lift in Platform 1, which will improve accessibility across platforms for rail users from Ludlow. I look forward to seeing it completed in due course.”

The station remains open during the works which are due to be completed by the summer.