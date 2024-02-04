10.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, February 5, 2024
Two arrested following fight over charity box in Shrewsbury town centre

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two men were yesterday arrested following a fight between three men over a charity box in Shrewsbury town centre.

Police say the fight between the men broke out in Dogpole at around 4.45pm.

Officers were quickly deployed to the scene and arrested two men, aged 37 and 44, on suspicion of GBH. The men remain in police custody while enquiries continue.

Inspector Damien Kelly of Shrewsbury Police said: “We were called to reports of a fight between three men at around 4.45pm yesterday (Saturday 3 February) over a charity box.

“This happened at a busy time of the day when there were families with young children around so we would like to reassure the public this was an isolated incident and that officers acted as quickly as possible to take control of the situation and make arrests.

“Reports of assault are down more than 9 per cent from September to January compared to the same period last year and similarly reports of nuisance in the town centre have fallen dramatically in the last few months.

“We are appealing for witnesses to this incident. Anyone with information should contact PC Anna Mumford via email on [email protected] .”

