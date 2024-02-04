11.5 C
Oswestry Tourism Ambassadors are telling Oswestry’s Story

Local tourism group, Oswestry Borderland Tourism, have launched a new module for their Tourism Ambassadors – Myths and Legends.

The Oswestry Ambassador event at Whittington Castle. Photo: Graham Mitchell
The launch was held at Whittington Castle and attended by Tourism Ambassadors and members of Oswestry Borderland Tourism. Nicola Biddle from the Full Fibre Community Fund also attended and presented a cheque for £1000 to fund this latest module of the popular Oswestry Tourism Ambassador scheme.

Appropriately, the 13th module in the scheme retells some of Oswestry’s more spooky and gruesome stories, along with tales of local characters such as Humphrey Kynaston and Mad Jack Mytton.

Graham Mitchell, Vice Chairman of Oswestry Borderland Tourism, explained how interesting it has been to research and put together the module. Every story has several different versions and finding the ‘Oswestry’ version was fun and, at times, confusing, he went on to say.

Lee Lucks, Oswestry Borderland Chairman, said being an Oswestry Tourism Ambassador is a great way to find out more about Oswestry and the Borderlands.

The scheme began to help local businesses share their love of Oswestry with visitors and now has over 60 Ambassadors, not only local business people but many who just want to know more about the town and area.

The Oswestry Tourism Ambassador scheme is a free online course for anyone who wants to get to know more about Oswestry and the Borderlands, the history and heritage and places to visit.

Anyone can become an Oswestry Tourism Ambassador by signing up at: https://www.visitoswestry.co.uk/oswestry-ambassador/

